Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R

811 Washington St · (518) 573-1190
Location

811 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Make this spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath top-floor unit your own! This home is flooded with sunlight from huge windows in every room. The bright kitchen includes a dishwasher and built-in dining table, and opens up to a living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of a washer/dryer and intercom in the unit. This building is a gorgeous row house with stunning original details, all with an ideal central location, just blocks from Washington Street shopping and restaurants. You will find every amenity right on your doorstep including a laundromat, buses to NYC, and riverfront parks. Available 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R have any available units?
811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R have?
Some of 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R currently offering any rent specials?
811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R pet-friendly?
No, 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R offer parking?
No, 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R does not offer parking.
Does 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R have a pool?
No, 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R does not have a pool.
Does 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R have accessible units?
No, 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R does not have accessible units.
Does 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 WASHINGTON ST UNIT # 5R does not have units with air conditioning.
