Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

808 garden st c

808 Garden St · (201) 822-1248
Location

808 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit c · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful One Bed Rental On Tree Lined - Property Id: 61614

**FULL BROKER FEE PAID IF RENTED BY JUNE 1*** Hoboken Charm at its best! You don't want to miss this Large 1 Bed plus den/dining room w/high ceilings and amazing light. There is a walk in closet off the bedroom with its own window that could also be used as an office. Available ASAP 1 Month Broker Fee

***FULL BROKER FEE PAID IF RENTED BY JUNE 1***

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Property Id 61614

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 garden st c have any available units?
808 garden st c has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 808 garden st c currently offering any rent specials?
808 garden st c isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 garden st c pet-friendly?
No, 808 garden st c is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 808 garden st c offer parking?
No, 808 garden st c does not offer parking.
Does 808 garden st c have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 garden st c does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 garden st c have a pool?
No, 808 garden st c does not have a pool.
Does 808 garden st c have accessible units?
No, 808 garden st c does not have accessible units.
Does 808 garden st c have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 garden st c does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 garden st c have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 garden st c does not have units with air conditioning.
