808 garden st c

Beautiful One Bed Rental On Tree Lined - Property Id: 61614



**FULL BROKER FEE PAID IF RENTED BY JUNE 1*** Hoboken Charm at its best! You don't want to miss this Large 1 Bed plus den/dining room w/high ceilings and amazing light. There is a walk in closet off the bedroom with its own window that could also be used as an office. Available ASAP 1 Month Broker Fee



***FULL BROKER FEE PAID IF RENTED BY JUNE 1***



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**



