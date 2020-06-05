All apartments in Hoboken
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
80 MADISON ST
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:25 AM

80 MADISON ST

80 Madison Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move into this fantastic downtown Hoboken 2 bedroom apartment with GARAGED PARKING INCLUDED! Located on off of 1st Street on a very quiet street. Under 9 minute walk to the path or the light rail and close to restaurants, boutiques, parks, pubs, and public transportation. On the 3rd floor (2 flights up!) of this recently remodeled building. The two large equally sized bedrooms are well situated on either sides of the floor with large closet space and plenty of natural light. The unit features a garaged parking spot in the building (no additional fee), central air, hardwood floors, marble counter tops, dishwasher, stainless steel fridge, full bathroom with tub, laundry room in building, short walk to the Path, close to everything Hoboken has to offer. The building is well taken care of and modern with security cameras. No crooked floors here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 MADISON ST have any available units?
80 MADISON ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 MADISON ST have?
Some of 80 MADISON ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
80 MADISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 80 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 80 MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 80 MADISON ST does offer parking.
Does 80 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 MADISON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 80 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 80 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 80 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 80 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 MADISON ST has units with air conditioning.
