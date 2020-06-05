80 MADISON ST

Amenities

Move into this fantastic downtown Hoboken 2 bedroom apartment with GARAGED PARKING INCLUDED! Located on off of 1st Street on a very quiet street. Under 9 minute walk to the path or the light rail and close to restaurants, boutiques, parks, pubs, and public transportation. On the 3rd floor (2 flights up!) of this recently remodeled building. The two large equally sized bedrooms are well situated on either sides of the floor with large closet space and plenty of natural light. The unit features a garaged parking spot in the building (no additional fee), central air, hardwood floors, marble counter tops, dishwasher, stainless steel fridge, full bathroom with tub, laundry room in building, short walk to the Path, close to everything Hoboken has to offer. The building is well taken care of and modern with security cameras. No crooked floors here.