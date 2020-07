Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils oven refrigerator

Great location, Great Apartment! 2 blocks to the path on Washinton Street. Large windows with tons of sunlight. 1200 sf. 11" ceilings gives you a feel for the amazing space you have. Large Eat in modern kitchen. 2 modern bathrooms . 2 bedrooms with slate mantels. 1 smaller bedroom plus an office or den. Tons of possibilities with this space great for a share or a family. Beautiful hardwood floors, well-kept building. Close to all restaurants and nite life. Heat included in rent. Vacant easy to show!