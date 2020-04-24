All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:21 AM

701 BLOOMFIELD ST

701 Bloomfield St · (201) 396-8447
Location

701 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to move-in now... If rented for July 1 rent is $2,295./month!! Come take a look at this Large & Sunny 1 Bed/1Bath apartment with a huge walk-in closet & a completely new renovated kitchen that includes a brand new washer/dryer, new GE Stove, stainless steel dishwasher, all new granite counter top, & new sparkling porcelain tiled kitchen floor! Apartment has a large sunny bedroom w/ ceiling fan & huge walk-in-closet, cozy sized living room w/ exposed brick & ceiling fan, hard wood floors & beautifully tiled bathroom. Best midtown location on beautiful residential block just one street from public transportation to NYC, PATH, shopping, restaurants, parks, etc...!!Heat & Hot Water Incld in the Rent. Tenant Pays Electric & Gas only! Front Out door common area w/ patio table!! Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
701 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 701 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
701 BLOOMFIELD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 BLOOMFIELD ST is pet friendly.
Does 701 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
No, 701 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer parking.
Does 701 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 BLOOMFIELD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 701 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 701 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 701 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 701 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
