701 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready to move-in now... If rented for July 1 rent is $2,295./month!! Come take a look at this Large & Sunny 1 Bed/1Bath apartment with a huge walk-in closet & a completely new renovated kitchen that includes a brand new washer/dryer, new GE Stove, stainless steel dishwasher, all new granite counter top, & new sparkling porcelain tiled kitchen floor! Apartment has a large sunny bedroom w/ ceiling fan & huge walk-in-closet, cozy sized living room w/ exposed brick & ceiling fan, hard wood floors & beautifully tiled bathroom. Best midtown location on beautiful residential block just one street from public transportation to NYC, PATH, shopping, restaurants, parks, etc...!!Heat & Hot Water Incld in the Rent. Tenant Pays Electric & Gas only! Front Out door common area w/ patio table!! Pet Friendly!