527 MONROE ST

Experience the best Hoboken has to offer in this rare, true 4 bedroom 4 bath home! Over 1900sf of living space and 600sf private yard with built in gas fire feature, grill and all weather TV. Poured concrete construction, direct elevator access, top of the line appliances, custom closets and Hunter Douglas blinds complete this magnificent home. Close to transportation, shopping and schools. Onsite parking available for $250/month. Ask about our reduced security deposit options for qualified tenants. August occupancy. Showings by appointment.