527 MONROE ST

527 Monroe Street · (201) 683-8700
Location

527 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$7,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1964 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
Experience the best Hoboken has to offer in this rare, true 4 bedroom 4 bath home! Over 1900sf of living space and 600sf private yard with built in gas fire feature, grill and all weather TV. Poured concrete construction, direct elevator access, top of the line appliances, custom closets and Hunter Douglas blinds complete this magnificent home. Close to transportation, shopping and schools. Onsite parking available for $250/month. Ask about our reduced security deposit options for qualified tenants. August occupancy. Showings by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 MONROE ST have any available units?
527 MONROE ST has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 527 MONROE ST have?
Some of 527 MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
527 MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 527 MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 527 MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 527 MONROE ST does offer parking.
Does 527 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 527 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 527 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 527 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 527 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 MONROE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
