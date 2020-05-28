All apartments in Hoboken
509 1st st 3C
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

509 1st st 3C

509 1st St · (201) 822-1248
Location

509 1st St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing Two Bed Rental: Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 76264

No Broker Fee on a 13 month lease!Must See..Very, nice 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms Apt, with Laundry Hook Ups. All Appliances, Oven Range, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Central Ac/Heat, Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Laundry Room Hook up inside the Apartment, and Garage Parking is $250 Subject to Availability, Pets Allowed for additional fees and it is subject to landlord's approval. Won't Last!!

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 1 Marine View Plaza Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76264
Property Id 76264

(RLNE5851111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 1st st 3C have any available units?
509 1st st 3C has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 1st st 3C have?
Some of 509 1st st 3C's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 1st st 3C currently offering any rent specials?
509 1st st 3C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 1st st 3C pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 1st st 3C is pet friendly.
Does 509 1st st 3C offer parking?
Yes, 509 1st st 3C does offer parking.
Does 509 1st st 3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 1st st 3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 1st st 3C have a pool?
No, 509 1st st 3C does not have a pool.
Does 509 1st st 3C have accessible units?
No, 509 1st st 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 509 1st st 3C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 1st st 3C has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 1st st 3C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 1st st 3C has units with air conditioning.
