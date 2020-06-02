505 4th st 516A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Gotham Mills Building Two Bed For Lease!! - Property Id: 76260



Take a look at this Amazing 2 bedroom apartment in The Gotham Mills Building!! Large Bedrooms and Living Space! Great layout! Central Air! Elevator Building! Laundry in Building! Large common Backyard with Grills. Great spot to Hang out with Neighbors, BBQ, and have a good time. Maintenance Office located in the building, very quick and responsive! Be Part of The Gotham Mills Community!!



Parking Avail for $200/month!!



Pets OK with $500 non refundable deposit



Avail 10/1



**Pictures of a model unit in the building**



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 1 Marine View Plaza Hoboken, NJ 07030**



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76260

Property Id 76260



(RLNE5495330)