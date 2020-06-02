All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

505 4th st 516A

505 4th St · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 4th St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 516A · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Gotham Mills Building Two Bed For Lease!! - Property Id: 76260

Take a look at this Amazing 2 bedroom apartment in The Gotham Mills Building!! Large Bedrooms and Living Space! Great layout! Central Air! Elevator Building! Laundry in Building! Large common Backyard with Grills. Great spot to Hang out with Neighbors, BBQ, and have a good time. Maintenance Office located in the building, very quick and responsive! Be Part of The Gotham Mills Community!!

Parking Avail for $200/month!!

Pets OK with $500 non refundable deposit

Avail 10/1

**Pictures of a model unit in the building**

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 1 Marine View Plaza Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76260
Property Id 76260

(RLNE5495330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 4th st 516A have any available units?
505 4th st 516A has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 4th st 516A have?
Some of 505 4th st 516A's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 4th st 516A currently offering any rent specials?
505 4th st 516A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 4th st 516A pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 4th st 516A is pet friendly.
Does 505 4th st 516A offer parking?
Yes, 505 4th st 516A does offer parking.
Does 505 4th st 516A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 4th st 516A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 4th st 516A have a pool?
No, 505 4th st 516A does not have a pool.
Does 505 4th st 516A have accessible units?
No, 505 4th st 516A does not have accessible units.
Does 505 4th st 516A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 4th st 516A has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 4th st 516A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 4th st 516A has units with air conditioning.
