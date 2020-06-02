All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:54 PM

402 GRAND ST

402 Grand Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3N · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1/2 Broker fee paid by Owner. No Security Deposit with Rhino Insurance. Virtual Tour Available! Tenant Must Take Virtual Tours Prior to Showing here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XqHcbHZQmf3 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom unit in the heart of Hoboken. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, and tall windows that fill the space with natural light. The bedroom is spacious with large closet space and a brick decorative fireplace with plenty room for storage. The kitchen is spacious with an updated modern feel. The living room is comfortable holding enough space for entertaining. This home is around the corner from local shops, restaurants, and parks. Just a short walk to the PATH/NJ Transit station, the NYC Bus, and the Ferry. Don't miss out on this perfect home - book your showing today! Rental Parking Garage on the corner of 4th and Grand. 1/2 Broker fee paid by Owner. No Security Deposit with Rhino Insurance. Virtual Tour Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 GRAND ST have any available units?
402 GRAND ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 GRAND ST have?
Some of 402 GRAND ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 GRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
402 GRAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 GRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 402 GRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 402 GRAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 402 GRAND ST does offer parking.
Does 402 GRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 GRAND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 GRAND ST have a pool?
No, 402 GRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 402 GRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 402 GRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 402 GRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 GRAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 GRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 GRAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
