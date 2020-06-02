402 GRAND ST

Amenities

1/2 Broker fee paid by Owner. No Security Deposit with Rhino Insurance. Virtual Tour Available! Tenant Must Take Virtual Tours Prior to Showing here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XqHcbHZQmf3 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom unit in the heart of Hoboken. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, and tall windows that fill the space with natural light. The bedroom is spacious with large closet space and a brick decorative fireplace with plenty room for storage. The kitchen is spacious with an updated modern feel. The living room is comfortable holding enough space for entertaining. This home is around the corner from local shops, restaurants, and parks. Just a short walk to the PATH/NJ Transit station, the NYC Bus, and the Ferry. Don't miss out on this perfect home - book your showing today! Rental Parking Garage on the corner of 4th and Grand. 1/2 Broker fee paid by Owner. No Security Deposit with Rhino Insurance. Virtual Tour Available!