301 MADISON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

NO BROKER FEE, NO SECURITY DEPOSIT and Pet Friendly!! Virtual Tour Available! Condo Qualities throughout, feels likes your own home fully loaded. Stunning kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter top including breakfast bar, many windows allowing for tons of natural light, soaring 10 ft ceilings with recessed lighting, exposed brick in living room, full bathroom with granite top sink. Central Air, hardwood floors, lots of overhead storage in bedroom and Washer/Dryer in unit! Conveniently located above the Prime corner store. Virtual Tour Available! Tenant Must Take Virtual Tours Prior to Showing here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xwMEpjDaqGK