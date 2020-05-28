All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM

301 MADISON ST

301 Madison St · (201) 396-8447
Location

301 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4N · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE, NO SECURITY DEPOSIT and Pet Friendly!! Virtual Tour Available! Condo Qualities throughout, feels likes your own home fully loaded. Stunning kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter top including breakfast bar, many windows allowing for tons of natural light, soaring 10 ft ceilings with recessed lighting, exposed brick in living room, full bathroom with granite top sink. Central Air, hardwood floors, lots of overhead storage in bedroom and Washer/Dryer in unit! Conveniently located above the Prime corner store. Virtual Tour Available! Tenant Must Take Virtual Tours Prior to Showing here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xwMEpjDaqGK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 MADISON ST have any available units?
301 MADISON ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 MADISON ST have?
Some of 301 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
301 MADISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 MADISON ST is pet friendly.
Does 301 MADISON ST offer parking?
No, 301 MADISON ST does not offer parking.
Does 301 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 301 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 301 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 301 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 301 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 MADISON ST has units with air conditioning.
