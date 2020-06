Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very nice 1 bedroom plus den in a very convenient location. Corner unit apartment on 3rd and Clinton has windows in every room including 3 in the bedroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Second floor apartment is only 1 flight up. This apartment is very close to buses and a short stroll to the PATH. Close to many fine restaurants and pubs. Also very close to Church Square Park, Stevens Park and the Pier Parks. Several Houses of Worship close by. Laundry facilities in building. Heat and Hot Water included in rent! Available August 1.