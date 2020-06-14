All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 1500 HUDSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
1500 HUDSON ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

1500 HUDSON ST

1500 Hudson St · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
North East Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1500 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 12K · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
Penthouse studio with spectacular views of lower Manhattan and the Hudson River. This alcove studio has a separate sleeping area and offers a spacious living / dining area and an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. South facing, flooded with light with soaring ceilings. In home laundry. Bonus feature: Custom Hunter Douglas remote shades with additional black out shades. The sought after Hudson Tea Building has numerous amenities including 24 hour full service concierge, state of the art Fitness Center with 3 Peloton Bikes, Residence Lounge, Children's Playroom on-site Coffee Shop, Dry Cleaner and private shuttle to the Path. Only minutes to the Ferry or bus to NYC. Parking available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 HUDSON ST have any available units?
1500 HUDSON ST has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 1500 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1500 HUDSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1500 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1500 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1500 HUDSON ST does offer parking.
Does 1500 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 HUDSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 1500 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1500 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1500 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 HUDSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 HUDSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1500 HUDSON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity