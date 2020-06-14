1500 HUDSON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym coffee bar elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge doorman elevator gym parking

Penthouse studio with spectacular views of lower Manhattan and the Hudson River. This alcove studio has a separate sleeping area and offers a spacious living / dining area and an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. South facing, flooded with light with soaring ceilings. In home laundry. Bonus feature: Custom Hunter Douglas remote shades with additional black out shades. The sought after Hudson Tea Building has numerous amenities including 24 hour full service concierge, state of the art Fitness Center with 3 Peloton Bikes, Residence Lounge, Children's Playroom on-site Coffee Shop, Dry Cleaner and private shuttle to the Path. Only minutes to the Ferry or bus to NYC. Parking available for an additional fee.