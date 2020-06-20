All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

123 GRAND ST

123 Grand Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This lovely first floor 2 bed apartment is located in one of Jersey City’s most desirable neighborhoods, historic Paulus Hook. The building is well-maintained and offers many historical details like rich moldings, original fireplace, and hardwood floors running throughout. The floor plan is a massive 1200 sq. ft. and appears even larger with it’s 10 foot ceilings. There is plenty of living space with lots of closets and generously proportioned rooms; it even includes an in-unit washer dryer and Central Air! Being in Paulus Hook gives you the luxury of having a short walk to a multitude of transportation options: 2 PATH stations (Exchange and Grove), multiple Citibike locations, Light Rail and ferry. Additionally, the neighborhood features a plethora of options for shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 GRAND ST have any available units?
123 GRAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 123 GRAND ST have?
Some of 123 GRAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 GRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
123 GRAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 GRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 123 GRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 123 GRAND ST offer parking?
No, 123 GRAND ST does not offer parking.
Does 123 GRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 GRAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 GRAND ST have a pool?
No, 123 GRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 123 GRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 123 GRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 123 GRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 GRAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 GRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 GRAND ST has units with air conditioning.
