123 GRAND ST

This lovely first floor 2 bed apartment is located in one of Jersey City’s most desirable neighborhoods, historic Paulus Hook. The building is well-maintained and offers many historical details like rich moldings, original fireplace, and hardwood floors running throughout. The floor plan is a massive 1200 sq. ft. and appears even larger with it’s 10 foot ceilings. There is plenty of living space with lots of closets and generously proportioned rooms; it even includes an in-unit washer dryer and Central Air! Being in Paulus Hook gives you the luxury of having a short walk to a multitude of transportation options: 2 PATH stations (Exchange and Grove), multiple Citibike locations, Light Rail and ferry. Additionally, the neighborhood features a plethora of options for shopping and dining.