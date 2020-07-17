1201 ADAMS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

Live the Grand Life! Spectacular and spacious 1 bedroom with all the comforts you deserve. Large open style chef's kitchen features 42" custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Breakfast bar easily fits 4 bar stools and overlooks the living room. Enloy the outdoors? This home has a balcony that expands the full length of the living room and bedroom. Large maser bedroom easily fits a king size bed and has a large walk-in closet. Home has central air, 9.5 foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Building has a gym and community room. 1 parking spot included. Available 8/1/20.