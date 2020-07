Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Half fee paid by landlord. Modern, uptown, 2 bedroom apartment. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, bright and sunny and super spacious. Roommate or family friendly. Apartment has been cleaned and painted. NYC transit outside your front door, w/d in basement, great shopping, good eats and winner of the best muzz in Hoboken Biancomano's!! as your next door neighbor! What more could you ask for? A grogeous apartment!!!!! Ready for move in.