1025 MAXWELL LANE

Amenities
Luxury NW corner unit at Maxwell Place. Lots of windows and natural light. Ample storage. Freshly painted. 2 bed 2 bath approximately 1331 sq. ft. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, private balcony with NYC views. Updated stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Rent includes heat, hot water, basic cable, parking and amenities. Building features 24-hr concierge, children's playroom, rooftop pool, waterfront park, fitness center, shuttle to PATH and more. Pets okay with Landlord approval.