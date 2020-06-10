All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
1025 MAXWELL LANE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 PM

1025 MAXWELL LANE

1025 Maxwell Lane · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Luxury NW corner unit at Maxwell Place. Lots of windows and natural light. Ample storage. Freshly painted. 2 bed 2 bath approximately 1331 sq. ft. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, private balcony with NYC views. Updated stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Rent includes heat, hot water, basic cable, parking and amenities. Building features 24-hr concierge, children's playroom, rooftop pool, waterfront park, fitness center, shuttle to PATH and more. Pets okay with Landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 MAXWELL LANE have any available units?
1025 MAXWELL LANE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 MAXWELL LANE have?
Some of 1025 MAXWELL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 MAXWELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1025 MAXWELL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 MAXWELL LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 MAXWELL LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1025 MAXWELL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1025 MAXWELL LANE does offer parking.
Does 1025 MAXWELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 MAXWELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 MAXWELL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1025 MAXWELL LANE has a pool.
Does 1025 MAXWELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 1025 MAXWELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 MAXWELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 MAXWELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 MAXWELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 MAXWELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
