All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 1015 Clinton St 2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
1015 Clinton St 2B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1015 Clinton St 2B

1015 Clinton St · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Northwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1015 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious One Bedroom In Hotbed Hoboken Area - Property Id: 16007

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Downtown/Journal Square Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, Landlord may require to perform their own “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1015-clinton-st-hoboken-nj-unit-2b/16007
Property Id 16007

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5965378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Clinton St 2B have any available units?
1015 Clinton St 2B has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1015 Clinton St 2B currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Clinton St 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Clinton St 2B pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Clinton St 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1015 Clinton St 2B offer parking?
No, 1015 Clinton St 2B does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Clinton St 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Clinton St 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Clinton St 2B have a pool?
No, 1015 Clinton St 2B does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Clinton St 2B have accessible units?
No, 1015 Clinton St 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Clinton St 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Clinton St 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Clinton St 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Clinton St 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1015 Clinton St 2B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity