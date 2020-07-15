1013 Park Ave 2

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom only 1 flight up located in Upper Hoboken only 3 blocks from NYC bus. The apt boasts kitchen with granite countertops. Exposed brick wall in the living room, built in cabinetry, decorative fireplace mantle in the bedroom. Energy efficient windows with original wood shutters in the bedroom. FREE washer/dryer in basement and shared backyard access. Available March 1st.



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**



No Dogs Allowed



