Hoboken, NJ
1013 Park Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1013 Park Ave 2

1013 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Perfect 1 Bed Apartment For Rent ON Gorgeous Block - Property Id: 87525

Beautiful 1 bedroom only 1 flight up located in Upper Hoboken only 3 blocks from NYC bus. The apt boasts kitchen with granite countertops. Exposed brick wall in the living room, built in cabinetry, decorative fireplace mantle in the bedroom. Energy efficient windows with original wood shutters in the bedroom. FREE washer/dryer in basement and shared backyard access. Available March 1st.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87525
Property Id 87525

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5902072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Park Ave 2 have any available units?
1013 Park Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
Is 1013 Park Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Park Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Park Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Park Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1013 Park Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1013 Park Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Park Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Park Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Park Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1013 Park Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Park Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1013 Park Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Park Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Park Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Park Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Park Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
