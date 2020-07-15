All apartments in Eatontown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Stony Hill

6A Stony Hill Rd · (732) 372-0385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Maple Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 229B · Avail. Jul 31

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 185B · Avail. Jul 31

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 277B · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stony Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses. You also have your choice of year-round recreation areas such as Monmouth and Freehold racetracks, area beaches, Sandy Hook and P.N.C. Art Center. Now you have it all...luxury, value and convenience at Stony hill Apartments.Come see for yourself why Stony Hill is your number one choice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $35 application fee per applicant; $250 non refundable pet inception fee
limit: 1
rent: $50 pet fee with rent
restrictions: 35 lbs weight limit. Please call for breed restrictions.
Dogs
restrictions: $35.00 application fee per applicant. 35 lbs weight limit.Please call for breed restrictions.
Cats
restrictions: $35.00 application fee per applicant.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stony Hill have any available units?
Stony Hill has 5 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stony Hill have?
Some of Stony Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stony Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Stony Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stony Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Stony Hill is pet friendly.
Does Stony Hill offer parking?
No, Stony Hill does not offer parking.
Does Stony Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stony Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stony Hill have a pool?
Yes, Stony Hill has a pool.
Does Stony Hill have accessible units?
No, Stony Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Stony Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stony Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Stony Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stony Hill has units with air conditioning.
