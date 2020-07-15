Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses. You also have your choice of year-round recreation areas such as Monmouth and Freehold racetracks, area beaches, Sandy Hook and P.N.C. Art Center. Now you have it all...luxury, value and convenience at Stony hill Apartments.Come see for yourself why Stony Hill is your number one choice