118 Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ with garage

Eatontown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
305 Old Deal Road
305 Old Deal Road, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental Priced To Rent! Live in style with this fabulous & immaculate fully renovated home featuring an all new modern kitchen with stainless appliances and stone counter tops, renovated designer inspired bathrooms all overlooking a huge

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
55 Mindy Lane
55 Mindy Lane, Eatontown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
AMAZING SPACIOUS COLONIAL FEATURING, 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, Mother-Daughter available for annual rental starting MAY 1, 2020. Convenient location, easy access to highways for commuting, close to shore beaches and exciting Jersey Shore lifestyle.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
6 Jamestown Road
6 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Annual Rental !!!!Location Location Location ! Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home. 4 over sized Bedrooms 2.5 Baths.New Heating and Air condition System with 10 Year warranty . . Extra Large deck in the backyard . .

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
160 White Street
160 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage in Eatontown!! Well maintained End Unit with driveway and back deck. Consists of high ceilings , kitchen , big living room with new wood floors , large bedrooms , 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
57 Jamestown Road
57 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this gorgeous 11 room Colonial! Beautiful curb appeal welcomes you to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in sought after location.

1 of 3

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
Results within 1 mile of Eatontown
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
53 Gimbel Place
53 Gimbel Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Ranch unit available for rent at the Manor in Wayside. Lovely community with impeccable landscaping throughout. Come see for yourself.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
10 Teabury Lane
10 Teabury Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
ANNUAL RENTAL !!!!Beautifully appointed, This home sits on a large lot with ample backyard space for your family to Enjoy.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Jeffrey Lane
3 Jeffrey Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3 Jeffrey Lane in West Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
84 Monmouth Road
84 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
ANNUAL RENTAL! Cute and spacious 3 bedroom home with a beautiful private yard. This charming house features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and more. Close to shopping, beaches and houses of worship.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Ridge Road
9 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Rental..Great neighborhood, spacious home. Finished basement. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Close to everything

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
10 Karen Court
10 Karen Court, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Beautiful home on a quiet block.,4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, All new bathrooms, hardwood floors, inground heated pool in a beautiful backyard, with sun room.Close to everything

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
28 Wallace Avenue
28 Wallace Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,600
3220 sqft
Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Lovely Annual rental beginning September(possibly late August) in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
8 Roslyn Drive
8 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Beautifully maintained house in popular Oakhurst available for summer rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Eatontown, NJ

Eatontown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

