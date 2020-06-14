Apartment List
/
NJ
/
eatontown
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eatontown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
240 Wall Street
240 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1452 sqft
Lovingly cared for 3 bed room 1&1/2 bath in nice section of Eatontown available for annual rental. Conveniently located near major shopping district and highways, but tucked away so none if that is in sight.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
160 White Street
160 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage in Eatontown!! Well maintained End Unit with driveway and back deck. Consists of high ceilings , kitchen , big living room with new wood floors , large bedrooms , 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
57 Jamestown Road
57 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this gorgeous 11 room Colonial! Beautiful curb appeal welcomes you to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in sought after location.

1 of 3

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
Results within 1 mile of Eatontown
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
84 Monmouth Road
84 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
ANNUAL RENTAL! Cute and spacious 3 bedroom home with a beautiful private yard. This charming house features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and more. Close to shopping, beaches and houses of worship.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
10 Karen Court
10 Karen Court, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Beautiful home on a quiet block.,4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, All new bathrooms, hardwood floors, inground heated pool in a beautiful backyard, with sun room.Close to everything

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 Monmouth Road
22 Monmouth Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
WINTER RENTAL!!!!Charming and well maintained Turn of the Century Colonial with welcoming rocking front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
21 Ridge Road
21 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$39,000
2300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL 2020! FULLY FURNISHED with BRAND NEW POOL to be completed this Spring! Classic center hall Colonial with 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
28 Wallace Avenue
28 Wallace Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,600
3220 sqft
Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Lovely Annual rental beginning September(possibly late August) in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
50 Whalepond Road
50 Whalepond Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
REDUCED TO RENT !WINTER RENTAL IN OAKHURST ! THIS SPACIOUS HOME HAS 4 GENEROUS SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
166 W Palmer Avenue
166 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4500 sqft
Winter Rental Only!!! This Beautiful Home in West Long Branch is as comfortable as it gets! Offering spacious living room, beautiful kitchen, renovated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and large yard! Fantastic location and close to

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
1075 Stephenson Ave. Unit 339
1075 Stephenson Avenue, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
430 sqft
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking.
Results within 5 miles of Eatontown
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
2 Units Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eatontown, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eatontown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Eatontown 1 BedroomsEatontown 2 BedroomsEatontown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEatontown 3 BedroomsEatontown Apartments with Balcony
Eatontown Apartments with GarageEatontown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEatontown Apartments with ParkingEatontown Apartments with PoolEatontown Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eatontown Dog Friendly ApartmentsEatontown Furnished ApartmentsEatontown Luxury PlacesEatontown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJRed Bank, NJFreehold, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJ
Cliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice