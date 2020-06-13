Apartment List
284 Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
305 Old Deal Road
305 Old Deal Road, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental Priced To Rent! Live in style with this fabulous & immaculate fully renovated home featuring an all new modern kitchen with stainless appliances and stone counter tops, renovated designer inspired bathrooms all overlooking a huge

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
90 Georgetown Road
90 Georgetown Road, Eatontown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$54,000
Luxury Summer Rental With Pool & Cabana! - Every renter's dream! Perfection! 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Spectacular yard with heated pool and cabana.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
6 Jamestown Road
6 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Annual Rental !!!!Location Location Location ! Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home. 4 over sized Bedrooms 2.5 Baths.New Heating and Air condition System with 10 Year warranty . . Extra Large deck in the backyard . .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
240 Wall Street
240 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1452 sqft
Lovingly cared for 3 bed room 1&1/2 bath in nice section of Eatontown available for annual rental. Conveniently located near major shopping district and highways, but tucked away so none if that is in sight.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
160 White Street
160 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage in Eatontown!! Well maintained End Unit with driveway and back deck. Consists of high ceilings , kitchen , big living room with new wood floors , large bedrooms , 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
19 Berkeley Place
19 Berkley Place, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Annual rental approx 1360SF 3BR 2.5BA townhouse. Great location to major hwys. mass transit, shops. eateries, Jersey shore beaches, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Monmouth University.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
57 Jamestown Road
57 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this gorgeous 11 room Colonial! Beautiful curb appeal welcomes you to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in sought after location.

1 of 3

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
Results within 1 mile of Eatontown
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
174 Whalepond Road
174 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-Completely Renovated Corner Property! Move right in & Enjoy! Cozy home with a fireplace. New bathrooms and kitchen! Close to beaches, places of worship,restaurants, and shopping!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
1716 Melville Street
1716 Melville Street, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1391 sqft
Available for June-July of Summer of 2020 at Jersey Shore's desirable Oakhurst section of Ocean Twp.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
19 Peachtree Road
19 Peach Tree Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$29,000
Summer Rental available. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 FULL bath home in the desirable section of Oakhurst. This immaculate home boasts a bedroom on first floor with a renovated full bath, followed by a spacious living room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
22 Monmouth Road
22 Monmouth Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
WINTER RENTAL!!!!Charming and well maintained Turn of the Century Colonial with welcoming rocking front porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Eatontown, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eatontown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

