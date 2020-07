Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range stainless steel Property Amenities playground tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard

Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35. Private country Clubs for golf, tennis and other recreational activities, as well as parks Monmouth Race Track and ocean beaches are all within a 5 to 8 mile radius. For shopping, you'll have the Monmouth Mall, with its department stores and specialty shops, only two miles from home. Local supermarkets and retail stores to cater to your daily needs are a mere 1/4 mile away along Main Street. Now you can have it all...luxury value and convenience, at Country Club Apartments.