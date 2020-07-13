/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
122 Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ with pool
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
107 Beacon Lane
107 Beacon Ln, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
ANNUAL RENTAL! This stylish residence is located within the Weston Landing development, at the center of upscale retail shopping, restaurants and the beautiful Jersey Shore beaches.
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
165 Wyckoff Road
165 Wyckoff Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Your perfect Jersey Shore rental is here, available as an annual lease beginning September 9, 2020. This one bedroom upper level unit is bright and airy with new windows and hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
8 Birch Lane
8 Birch Lane, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful renovated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath condo at desirable Tinton Woods--ready for new tenant on August 1. Enjoy bucolic setting & wooded views from new patio.
Results within 1 mile of Eatontown
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,964
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
1 Unit Available
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.
1 Unit Available
33 Heath Avenue
33 Heath Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
Gorgeous renovated two story colonial home available for winter rental! Home features spacious rooms, with an oversized den. Beautiful large eat -in kitchen with granite counter tops. 7 Bedrooms and 4 modern bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
5 Robin Drive
5 Robin Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
5 Robin Drive is a bi-level home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Bay window living room with plantation shutters overlooks picture window dining room. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, finished with built in corner bench seating.
1 Unit Available
381 W Park Avenue
381 West Park Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Immaculate Winter Rental!! Bright, spacious and airy 3 bedroom colonial with wrap around porch. This home features an eat in kichen that flows into an open floor plan. Close to the University, shopping and restaurants. Avaiable Sept. 2020.
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
15 Cooper Avenue
15 Cooper Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1858 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home is perfectly situated in the heart of West Long Branch. Home features a private enclosed yard with newer deck and large bedrooms. College Students welcome!
1 Unit Available
45 Heath Avenue
45 Heath Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Winter Rental Only!!! Starting Sept 2020. This beautiful cozy home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a pool , brand new kitchen and so much more!! Avail for Summer 2020 as well $35K !
Results within 5 miles of Eatontown
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
9 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.
1 Unit Available
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.
1 Unit Available
632 Timber Ridge Court
632 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1073 sqft
632 Timber Ridge Court is a luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and private balcony. In the spa-like bathroom, you will find ceramic tile floors and tub surrounds and granite vanity tops.
