3 bedroom apartments
311 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
19 Old Queens Court
19 Old Queens Court, Eatontown, NJ
ANNUAL RENTAL - Stunning home for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac on a gorgeous block in Eatontown. Featuring 4 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and stone tops.
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
305 Old Deal Road
305 Old Deal Road, Eatontown, NJ
Summer Rental Priced To Rent! Live in style with this fabulous & immaculate fully renovated home featuring an all new modern kitchen with stainless appliances and stone counter tops, renovated designer inspired bathrooms all overlooking a huge
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
90 Georgetown Road
90 Georgetown Road, Eatontown, NJ
Luxury Summer Rental With Pool & Cabana! - Every renter's dream! Perfection! 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Spectacular yard with heated pool and cabana.
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
55 Mindy Lane
55 Mindy Lane, Eatontown, NJ
AMAZING SPACIOUS COLONIAL FEATURING, 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, Mother-Daughter available for annual rental starting MAY 1, 2020. Convenient location, easy access to highways for commuting, close to shore beaches and exciting Jersey Shore lifestyle.
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
6 Jamestown Road
6 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
Annual Rental !!!!Location Location Location ! Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home. 4 over sized Bedrooms 2.5 Baths.New Heating and Air condition System with 10 Year warranty . . Extra Large deck in the backyard . .
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
240 Wall Street
240 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1452 sqft
Lovingly cared for 3 bed room 1&1/2 bath in nice section of Eatontown available for annual rental. Conveniently located near major shopping district and highways, but tucked away so none if that is in sight.
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
160 White Street
160 White Street, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage in Eatontown!! Well maintained End Unit with driveway and back deck. Consists of high ceilings , kitchen , big living room with new wood floors , large bedrooms , 2.
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
19 Berkeley Place
19 Berkley Place, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Annual rental approx 1360SF 3BR 2.5BA townhouse. Great location to major hwys. mass transit, shops. eateries, Jersey shore beaches, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Monmouth University.
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
57 Jamestown Road
57 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this gorgeous 11 room Colonial! Beautiful curb appeal welcomes you to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in sought after location.
Results within 1 mile of Eatontown
Verified
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
10 Teabury Lane
10 Teabury Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
ANNUAL RENTAL !!!!Beautifully appointed, This home sits on a large lot with ample backyard space for your family to Enjoy.
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
174 Whalepond Road
174 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-Completely Renovated Corner Property! Move right in & Enjoy! Cozy home with a fireplace. New bathrooms and kitchen! Close to beaches, places of worship,restaurants, and shopping!
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Jeffrey Lane
3 Jeffrey Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3 Jeffrey Lane in West Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
84 Monmouth Road
84 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
ANNUAL RENTAL! Cute and spacious 3 bedroom home with a beautiful private yard. This charming house features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and more. Close to shopping, beaches and houses of worship.
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Ridge Road
9 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
Winter Rental..Great neighborhood, spacious home. Finished basement. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Close to everything
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
10 Karen Court
10 Karen Court, West Long Branch, NJ
Beautiful home on a quiet block.,4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, All new bathrooms, hardwood floors, inground heated pool in a beautiful backyard, with sun room.Close to everything
