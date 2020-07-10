/
apartments with washer dryer
179 Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
19 Berkeley Place
19 Berkley Place, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Annual rental approx 1360SF 3BR 2.5BA townhouse. Great location to major hwys. mass transit, shops. eateries, Jersey shore beaches, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Monmouth University.
Verified
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
6 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 Unit Available
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available Winter or as an Annual rental. Annual at $3800.00 month. Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. House is move in condition. This house has many wonderful features.
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
28 Wallace Avenue
28 Wallace Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,600
3220 sqft
Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops.
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
7 Barbara Lane
7 Barbara Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Winter Rental September 20205 Bedroom Split level home, Living room, Dining Room, Den, 2 full baths. Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village.
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
80 Monmouth Road
80 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brand new winter rental available September 2020! True colonial home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and all living space on the first level. New lighting, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Long driveway that can accommodate multiple cars.
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
455 Harnell Avenue
455 Harnell Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 2 2019 IN OAKHURST !!FRESHLY PAINTED GREAT 5 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME,2 FULL BATHS,1 IS NEW ,LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN NEW FLOORS ,FAMILY ROOM.CLOSE TO SHOPPING,UNNIVERSITY.
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
166 W Palmer Avenue
166 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4500 sqft
Winter Rental Only!!! This Beautiful Home in West Long Branch is as comfortable as it gets! Offering spacious living room, beautiful kitchen, renovated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and large yard! Fantastic location and close to
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
7 Corey Drive
7 Corey Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL. Split level home with spacious rooms, newer kitchen, bathroom on upper level has been fully renovated, rear deck overlooking large fenced property, washer/dryer. Monmouth students welcome. No smoking & no pets.
Verified
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
21 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Cedar Avenue
31 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
823 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking.
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1075 sqft
All new spacious summer rental with central air conditioning in awesome Asbury Park. 2 large bedrooms, master has king size adjustable bed, second bedroom has queen size bed. Living has sofa bed with comfort mattress.
1 Unit Available
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
1 Unit Available
27 Fennec Ct
27 Fennec Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in fox chase! - Property Id: 302090 First floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with washer dryer! Open floor plan, patio, and so much more!! Fox Chase is located in Tinton Falls which is close to all major highways, GSP,
