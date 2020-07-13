Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

319 Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eatontown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
15 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
37 Throckmorton Avenue
37 Throckmorton Avenue, Eatontown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2063 sqft
Wonderful opportunity for a 5 Bedroom rental in the heart of town. Updated Kitchen and Baths. Spacious Living and Family Rooms. Central air and off street parking. Convenient location.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
107 Beacon Lane
107 Beacon Ln, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
ANNUAL RENTAL! This stylish residence is located within the Weston Landing development, at the center of upscale retail shopping, restaurants and the beautiful Jersey Shore beaches.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
19 Old Queens Court
19 Old Queens Court, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL - Stunning home for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac on a gorgeous block in Eatontown. Featuring 4 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and stone tops.

1 of 3

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
8 Birch Lane
8 Birch Lane, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful renovated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath condo at desirable Tinton Woods--ready for new tenant on August 1. Enjoy bucolic setting & wooded views from new patio.
Results within 1 mile of Eatontown
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
22 Monmouth Road
22 Monmouth Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
WINTER- Welcome to this great winter rental in prime location. Conviently located next to house of worship, shopping area and Monmouth University.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
531 W Lincoln Avenue
531 West Lincoln Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1344 sqft
WINTER RENTAL This beautiful ranch is as comfortable and cozy as it gets!!! Great spacious layout, large eat-in kitchen, 3 large bedrooms with a full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Highwood Road
200 Highwood Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great cape house for winter rental in the heart of Oakhurst.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available Winter or as an Annual rental. Annual at $3800.00 month. Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. House is move in condition. This house has many wonderful features.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
370 W Park Avenue
370 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Rental in Oakhurst !! This four bedroom 2 bath consists of wood floors , new kitchen , living room , dining room , bathroom and very large backyard. Home close to schools , stores and transportation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Lovely Annual rental beginning AUGUST in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
9 Ridge Road
9 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Rental..Great neighborhood, spacious home. Finished basement. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Close to everything

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
28 Wallace Avenue
28 Wallace Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,600
3220 sqft
Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eatontown, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eatontown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

