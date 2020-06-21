102 Rock Creek

Amenities
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a powder room, mud room w w/d. Upstairs boasts a huge master suite w spa-like bathroom - dual sinks, massive walk in closet & balcony, 2nd bedroom and great 2nd full bath. This home has been professionally painted and shows beautifully! Walking distance to shops, bus stop & train. NYC 9 miles way. No pets, NO exceptions