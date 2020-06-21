All apartments in Clifton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:57 PM

102 Rock Creek

102 Rock Creek Dr · (914) 475-8001
Location

102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ 07014
Delawanna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a powder room, mud room w w/d. Upstairs boasts a huge master suite w spa-like bathroom - dual sinks, massive walk in closet & balcony, 2nd bedroom and great 2nd full bath. This home has been professionally painted and shows beautifully! Walking distance to shops, bus stop & train. NYC 9 miles way. No pets, NO exceptions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Rock Creek have any available units?
102 Rock Creek has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Rock Creek have?
Some of 102 Rock Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Rock Creek currently offering any rent specials?
102 Rock Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Rock Creek pet-friendly?
No, 102 Rock Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 102 Rock Creek offer parking?
No, 102 Rock Creek does not offer parking.
Does 102 Rock Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Rock Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Rock Creek have a pool?
No, 102 Rock Creek does not have a pool.
Does 102 Rock Creek have accessible units?
No, 102 Rock Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Rock Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Rock Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Rock Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Rock Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
