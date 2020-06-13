567 Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dutch Hill
1 Unit Available
16 WILSON ST
16 Wilson St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Allwood
1 Unit Available
218 BEVERLY HILL RD
218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
102 Rock Creek
102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1450 sqft
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 BARRISTER ST
23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
2000 sqft
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
129 E 9TH ST
129 East 9th Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2nd floor with full attic. Tenant pays 1 month brokers fee. Tenants must sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding Covid19 before any showings. Also must wear face masks & gloves.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Rosemawr
1 Unit Available
84 CRESTHILL AVE
84 Cresthill Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This stunning and completely renovated colonial style home situated on one of the most desirable streets is now available for rent! Turn key ready for the particular renter! Pay attention to detail!!! Formal living room and dining room boasts

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
275 DELAWANNA AVE
275 Delawanna Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Locations locations locations!!!!! beautiful 2 beds 1 bath apartment new updated kitchen ready to move in. 5 mins walk to NJ transits and 2 mins walk to bus stop to NYC/ Newark pan stations. close to Rt 3 and Rt 21.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
465 Colfax Ave
465 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
4 CEDAR ST
4 Cedar Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER LANDLORD RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21 DODD ST
21 Dodd St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 6 unit building with separate entrance. Large master bedroom, second bedroom with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors. Balcony off kitchen, appliances include Refrig, Oven/Stove Electric.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Passaic Park
1 Unit Available
285 Aycrigg Ave Apt 19I
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,390
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious Updated Studio Condo in Passaic Park. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Easy Walk to NJ Transit & Train. 16 Miles frm NYC. This Sun Filled Unit Features 3 Large Windows Boasting Spectacular Views. Nice Size Living Room & Dining Room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
120 ELLIOTT PL
120 Elliott Place, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for charm with updated amenities? Delighful & pleasant 2nd fl apartment displays original woodwork & generous closet space. The room sizes are enormous! Heat Incl. Virtually visits available.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
421 Hartford Drive
421 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1998 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED & VACANT - EASY TO SHOW! This beautiful and sunlit tri level 2 BR 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring on main floor and upstairs, 2 gas fireplaces, professionally painted, in a fabulous location within Cambridge Heights.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
333 GREEN AVE
333 Green Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 8 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, eat in kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, laundry hook ups in basement with some storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clifton, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clifton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

