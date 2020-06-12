/
2 bedroom apartments
133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Dutch Hill
1 Unit Available
16 WILSON ST
16 Wilson St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available.
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
102 Rock Creek
102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1450 sqft
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 Speer Ave
26 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Plenty of on-street parking. Use of new washer and dryer twice a week. Pets conditional. No smoking inside the apartment. Credit check and proof of income required.
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants.
1 Unit Available
23 BARRISTER ST
23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
2000 sqft
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available.
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Athenia
1 Unit Available
102 WESLEY ST
102 Wesley Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
freshly painted with updated kitchen and King size bedroom
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Athenia
1 Unit Available
58 SPEER AVE
58 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this spacious 7 room, 2 level unit. 2nd flr: Lvgrm, DA, MEIK, New FB, 2 Bdrms. 3rd flr: Rec rm, Office, .5 Bath. Laundry hook-ups in basement plus storage. Shared use of yard. NTN application required: https://secure.
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
275 DELAWANNA AVE
275 Delawanna Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Locations locations locations!!!!! beautiful 2 beds 1 bath apartment new updated kitchen ready to move in. 5 mins walk to NJ transits and 2 mins walk to bus stop to NYC/ Newark pan stations. close to Rt 3 and Rt 21.
Athenia
1 Unit Available
620 VAN HOUTEN AVE
620 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
NEWLY PAINTED STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, LAUNDRY IN APARTMENT CARPETED THRU OUT
1 Unit Available
465 Colfax Ave
465 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
1 Unit Available
21 DODD ST
21 Dodd St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 6 unit building with separate entrance. Large master bedroom, second bedroom with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors. Balcony off kitchen, appliances include Refrig, Oven/Stove Electric.
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
267 Martha Avenue
267 Martha Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW HOUSE BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful, NEW, DEAD-END street, 2 bedrooms with living room, Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full bath, dishwasher, microwave, washer n dryer hookup, hardwood floors, 1st/ground floor appt.
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
120 ELLIOTT PL
120 Elliott Place, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for charm with updated amenities? Delighful & pleasant 2nd fl apartment displays original woodwork & generous closet space. The room sizes are enormous! Heat Incl. Virtually visits available.
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
97 DARWIN AVE
97 Darwin Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom rental with BRAND NEW LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Heat &Hot water INCLUDED. Updtd Bath &Large kitchen with New Cabinets,counters & flooring.#190 NJ Transit to NYC bus at corner. 2 Blocks from wonderful Memorial and Tyron Fields.
Garfield
1 Unit Available
277 LANZA AVE
277 Lanza Avenue, Garfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
863 sqft
Brand new complex in center of Garfield, first floor 2 bedroom apartment, all open space, top of the line finishes, kitchen furnished with brand new refrigerator, unit offer 2 parking spaces and common outdoor space
1 Unit Available
421 Hartford Drive
421 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1998 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED & VACANT - EASY TO SHOW! This beautiful and sunlit tri level 2 BR 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring on main floor and upstairs, 2 gas fireplaces, professionally painted, in a fabulous location within Cambridge Heights.
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
7 GRANITE RD B2
7 Granite Rd, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community.
Upper Montclair
1 Unit Available
429 VALLEY RD
429 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious second floor apartment with six rooms. Two bedrooms, large living room with decorative fireplace, french doors to a window filled sunroom. Formal dining room, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, W/D hookup in basement with storage.
Garfield
1 Unit Available
14 COTTAGE PL
14 Cottage Place, Garfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
newer carpets freshly cleaned beautiful, light 2nd fl apt +storage in the attic From nice big living room to the eat in kitchen this apartment has a great flow Walking closet in MB 1 wall A/C provided tenant can supply own extra window unit if
