/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:20 PM
655 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
46 VAN VLIET CT
46 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Immaculate and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the heart of Clifton. Featuring 3BR, 1BA, Large LR, DR and Kitchen. Conveniently located close to NYC transportation and major highways. NO PETS.Credit application and verification is required.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Allwood
1 Unit Available
218 BEVERLY HILL RD
218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
231 STARMOND AVE
231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1st Floor-Move in Ready. Near Major Roadways. Rental Application,Credit Report, Verification of Income & Tenant Insurance required. Owner is licensed Agent. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Paterson
1 Unit Available
95 W 1ST ST
95 West 1st Street, Clifton, NJ
Renovated 2nd floor apartment with specious finished attic, 4 bedrooms, sun room, big eat in kitchen,ample closet space. Use of back yard. close to all highways and shopping areas. Apartment will be freshly painted before lease start
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
125 WOODLAWN AVE
125 Woodlawn Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This well maintained Colonial is a commuters delight and boasts three spacious bedrooms as well as a new kitchen with Granite counter tops and two ovens! The Master has a large bathroom suite and the home has 2.5 bathes total.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
129 E 9TH ST
129 East 9th Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2nd floor with full attic. Tenant pays 1 month brokers fee. Tenants must sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding Covid19 before any showings. Also must wear face masks & gloves.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rosemawr
1 Unit Available
84 CRESTHILL AVE
84 Cresthill Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This stunning and completely renovated colonial style home situated on one of the most desirable streets is now available for rent! Turn key ready for the particular renter! Pay attention to detail!!! Formal living room and dining room boasts
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
127 NELSON ST
127 Nelson Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Well maintained spacious 3bdrm apartment with lots of storage space. Nice hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer available. Access to yard with one parking spot, with additional on-street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated April 30 at 01:19am
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
362 HARDING AVE
362 Harding Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Move in ready 2nd floor apartment w/ finished hardwood floors offering trendy kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, & pantry space. Living room w/ lots of natural light, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an unfinished attic.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
4 CEDAR ST
4 Cedar Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER LANDLORD RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 GLEN ROCK RD
6 Glen Rock Rd, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Unique furnished rental with great privacy, wooded area and reservoir is close to NYC Midtown direct train and Upper Montclair shops and restaurants and movie theatre close by.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Paterson
1 Unit Available
339 PAXTON ST
339 Paxton Street, Paterson, NJ
Great home offering 3 Floors of living space! Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, full bath on 1st floor. Partial renovation of 3 full bathrooms that includes brand new toilets & vanities. 2 extra rooms in finished basement.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
530 Gregory Ave
530 Gregory Ave, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 bedroom 1st flr apt, with entrances in the front and back. Apt features large living, dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, as well as access to large unfinished basement for additional storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
75 LAKESIDE DR
75 Lakeside Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Side Hall Colonial located in a Desired Area of Nutley ! This 3 Bedroom, 1.2 Bath Home Features H/W Floors, Formal Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with a View of Kingsland Park.
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
7 Wood St #1
7 Wood Street, Garfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Your search ends here.Beautiful first floor 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms apartment renovated within 5 years,in one of the best areas of Garfield.You will love the layout, space and closet space here.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1694 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1555 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely
Similar Pages
Clifton 1 BedroomsClifton 2 BedroomsClifton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClifton 3 BedroomsClifton Accessible ApartmentsClifton Apartments with Balcony
Clifton Apartments with GarageClifton Apartments with GymClifton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClifton Apartments with ParkingClifton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ