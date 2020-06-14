119 Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ with hardwood floors
Many scenes from the TV show "The Sopranos" were filmed in Clifton, but despite the cinematic mafia connection, you wont have to watch out for gangsters here.
New York City is one of the most exciting and interesting cities in the entire world, but you pay dearly for the privilege. High rents for cramped quarters being the biggest price you have to pay. Considering this, nearby New Jersey starts to look like a great alternative when it comes to saving money and expanding your living space. If you plan on having kids, getting out of the city is almost a necessity, unless you really want your whole family squeezing into a 500 square foot apartment in New York. I' sure junior wouldn't be to happy about that. New Jersey is an awesome choice for affordability, and Clifton has a lot to offer. That's why Clifton's population has grown 7 percent since the year 2000, even while some other nearby places have grown more slowly or even declined. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clifton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.