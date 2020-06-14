119 Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ with hardwood floors

Many scenes from the TV show "The Sopranos" were filmed in Clifton, but despite the cinematic mafia connection, you wont have to watch out for gangsters here.

New York City is one of the most exciting and interesting cities in the entire world, but you pay dearly for the privilege. High rents for cramped quarters being the biggest price you have to pay. Considering this, nearby New Jersey starts to look like a great alternative when it comes to saving money and expanding your living space. If you plan on having kids, getting out of the city is almost a necessity, unless you really want your whole family squeezing into a 500 square foot apartment in New York. I' sure junior wouldn't be to happy about that. New Jersey is an awesome choice for affordability, and Clifton has a lot to offer. That's why Clifton's population has grown 7 percent since the year 2000, even while some other nearby places have grown more slowly or even declined. See more