Apartment List
/
NJ
/
clifton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:40 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clifton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
45 La Salle Ave.
45 Lasalle Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Immaculate 2nd floor unit in a 2 family home, open floor plan, carpeting and hardwood floors, storage available in basement, near NY Bus and Train.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Botany Section
1 Unit Available
91 CUTLER ST
91 Cutler Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautifully updated, first floor apartment in Botany Village section. Private side entrance. New appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Kitchen/LR combination,Central air, alarm system. On-street parking; use of backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
231 STARMOND AVE
231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 BARRISTER ST
23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
2000 sqft
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
16 E 7TH ST
16 East 7th Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming 1st floor freshly painted apartment that features galley kitchen with brand new gas stove & frige, window air conditioner, refinished hardwood floors, separate dining area, shard use of back yard and plenty of closet space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rosemawr
1 Unit Available
84 CRESTHILL AVE
84 Cresthill Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This stunning and completely renovated colonial style home situated on one of the most desirable streets is now available for rent! Turn key ready for the particular renter! Pay attention to detail!!! Formal living room and dining room boasts

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
127 NELSON ST
127 Nelson Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Well maintained spacious 3bdrm apartment with lots of storage space. Nice hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer available. Access to yard with one parking spot, with additional on-street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated April 30 at 01:19am
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
362 HARDING AVE
362 Harding Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Move in ready 2nd floor apartment w/ finished hardwood floors offering trendy kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, & pantry space. Living room w/ lots of natural light, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an unfinished attic.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
548 Coventry Drive
548 Coventry Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1748 sqft
This Alexandria model end unit townhome within the gates of Cambridge Heights offers the largest eat in kitchen in the complex! Kitchen offers SS appliances, tons of counter space & cabinets, Family room/Dining room with high ceilings, two awesome

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Garfield
1 Unit Available
325 PALISADE AVE
325 Palisade Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
631 sqft
Welcome home to the historic Trolley House Lofts in the heart of Jersey City Heights. You’ll love entertaining in this perfectly laid-out open floor plan condo with 12 ft. high ceilings, exposed ductwork, and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
21 DODD ST
21 Dodd St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 6 unit building with separate entrance. Large master bedroom, second bedroom with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors. Balcony off kitchen, appliances include Refrig, Oven/Stove Electric.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
267 Martha Avenue
267 Martha Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW HOUSE BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful, NEW, DEAD-END street, 2 bedrooms with living room, Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full bath, dishwasher, microwave, washer n dryer hookup, hardwood floors, 1st/ground floor appt.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
421 Hartford Drive
421 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1998 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED & VACANT - EASY TO SHOW! This beautiful and sunlit tri level 2 BR 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring on main floor and upstairs, 2 gas fireplaces, professionally painted, in a fabulous location within Cambridge Heights.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
333 GREEN AVE
333 Green Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 8 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, eat in kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, laundry hook ups in basement with some storage.
City Guide for Clifton, NJ

Many scenes from the TV show "The Sopranos" were filmed in Clifton, but despite the cinematic mafia connection, you wont have to watch out for gangsters here.

New York City is one of the most exciting and interesting cities in the entire world, but you pay dearly for the privilege. High rents for cramped quarters being the biggest price you have to pay. Considering this, nearby New Jersey starts to look like a great alternative when it comes to saving money and expanding your living space. If you plan on having kids, getting out of the city is almost a necessity, unless you really want your whole family squeezing into a 500 square foot apartment in New York. I' sure junior wouldn't be to happy about that. New Jersey is an awesome choice for affordability, and Clifton has a lot to offer. That's why Clifton's population has grown 7 percent since the year 2000, even while some other nearby places have grown more slowly or even declined. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clifton, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clifton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Clifton 1 BedroomsClifton 2 BedroomsClifton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClifton 3 BedroomsClifton Accessible ApartmentsClifton Apartments with Balcony
Clifton Apartments with GarageClifton Apartments with GymClifton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClifton Apartments with ParkingClifton Apartments with Pool
Clifton Apartments with Washer-DryerClifton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClifton Furnished ApartmentsClifton Pet Friendly PlacesClifton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Lodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College