pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
658 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
131 BRITTANY CT
131 Brittany Ct, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
Beautifully updated tri-level 2 bed 2.5 bth end unit Dorchester model townhouse. The high ceilings & large WNDWS create a bright & spacious feel.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Albion
34 Fenner Ave first floor
34 Fenner Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit first floor Available 08/01/20 three family house owner ocupied - Property Id: 304328 Great property located on Clifton, Residential area, Elementary school walking distance. Beutifull backyard to enjoy during summer and fall.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Athenia
102 WESLEY ST
102 Wesley Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
freshly painted with updated kitchen and King size bedroom- landlord may consider 1 cat no dogs
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
1 Balsam Ct
1 Balsam Court, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Wow! This lovingly maintained and updated ground floor condo in the beautiful Evergreen complex is perfect for renters. The bright and open floor plan allows for comfortable living and easy entertaining. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
67 Jersey Street
67 Jersey Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962 Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
