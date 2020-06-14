/
1 bedroom apartments
630 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Botany Section
1 Unit Available
91 CUTLER ST
91 Cutler Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautifully updated, first floor apartment in Botany Village section. Private side entrance. New appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Kitchen/LR combination,Central air, alarm system. On-street parking; use of backyard.
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
80 UNION AVE B2
80 Union Avenue, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Great location, great space! 1 Bdrm unit on the 2nd flr in a non-elevator building. Coin Operated W/D in bsmt. NO PETS, NO SMOKING
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
16 E 7TH ST
16 East 7th Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming 1st floor freshly painted apartment that features galley kitchen with brand new gas stove & frige, window air conditioner, refinished hardwood floors, separate dining area, shard use of back yard and plenty of closet space.
Allwood
1 Unit Available
169 MT PROSPECT AVE
169 Mount Prospect Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 169 MT PROSPECT AVE in Clifton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
329 viviney street
329 Viviney Street, Elmwood Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2-nd floor apt with huge walkincloset - Property Id: 71686 2nd floor apartment in Two family home ,great location,on a quiet street, quiet house, landlord is on the firs floor, lots of on street parking many updates,large
Garfield
1 Unit Available
325 PALISADE AVE
325 Palisade Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
631 sqft
Welcome home to the historic Trolley House Lofts in the heart of Jersey City Heights. You’ll love entertaining in this perfectly laid-out open floor plan condo with 12 ft. high ceilings, exposed ductwork, and beautiful hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 10-8
181 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
INWOOD ONE BEDROOM RENTAL. Living/Dining Rm Combo, Eat-in-kitchen, Bedroom, Full bath. Rent includes heat, hot water, ckg gas. Tenant pays Electric ( lights & AC) Laundry facilities in building. New SS Appliances.
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.
1 Unit Available
333 GREEN AVE
333 Green Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 8 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, eat in kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, laundry hook ups in basement with some storage.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton
East Rutherford
14 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
17 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
