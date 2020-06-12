/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
396 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *$1000 CONCESSION ON A 13 MONTH LEASE* *WAIVED APPLICATION FEE* *CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Athenia
1 Unit Available
58 SPEER AVE
58 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this spacious 7 room, 2 level unit. 2nd flr: Lvgrm, DA, MEIK, New FB, 2 Bdrms. 3rd flr: Rec rm, Office, .5 Bath. Laundry hook-ups in basement plus storage. Shared use of yard. NTN application required: https://secure.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
102 Rock Creek
102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1450 sqft
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
23 BARRISTER ST
23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
2000 sqft
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
421 Hartford Drive
421 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1998 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED & VACANT - EASY TO SHOW! This beautiful and sunlit tri level 2 BR 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring on main floor and upstairs, 2 gas fireplaces, professionally painted, in a fabulous location within Cambridge Heights.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
7 GRANITE RD B2
7 Granite Rd, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
465 Colfax Ave
465 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
14 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Wood - Ridge
23 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
18 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
