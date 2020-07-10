948 Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ with washer-dryer
7 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
41 E CLIFTON AVE
41 East Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
renovated and cozy first floor apartment, owners offers shared use of yard and storage in a basement, tenant has to bring own refrigerator and washer dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Athenia
26 Speer Ave
26 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Plenty of on-street parking. Use of new washer and dryer twice a week. Pets conditional. No smoking inside the apartment. Credit check and proof of income required.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
465 Colfax Ave
465 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
213 BARRINGER DR
213 Barringer Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1799 sqft
Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
209 RANDOLPH ST
209 Randolph St, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom 2 Full bath recently renovated private home with fenced in yard. Walking distance to public transportation. Washer & Dryer included! Unfinished full basement. NTN credit background check required.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Radcliffe
4 CEDAR ST
4 Cedar Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE WITH BRAND NEW GE APPLIANCES LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT INSTALLING BRAND NEW GE KITCHEN APPLIANCES NEW FLOORING
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
97 DARWIN AVE
97 Darwin Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom rental with BRAND NEW LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Heat &Hot water INCLUDED. Updtd Bath &Large kitchen with New Cabinets,counters & flooring.#190 NJ Transit to NYC bus at corner. 2 Blocks from wonderful Memorial and Tyron Fields.
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE
587 Brittany Circle, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2211 sqft
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Radcliffe
479 FRANKLIN AVE
479 Franklin Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Best value in town! 3 bed apartment on the second and third floor in the heart of Nutley. Includes heat, 2 car parking, and washer/dryer in unit. NJ transit bus stop directly in front of building.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,865
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
