apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
303 Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
131 BRITTANY CT
131 Brittany Ct, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
Beautifully updated tri-level 2 bed 2.5 bth end unit Dorchester model townhouse. The high ceilings & large WNDWS create a bright & spacious feel.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
24 RIVER RD
24 River Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful condo conveniently located to transportation, shopping and more. The complex offers well maintained grounds and a pool. This home is full of sunlight and offers 2BR, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
418 Hartford Drive
418 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Move your things right into this terrific Brownstone townhouse! Tri level open floor plan and beautiful gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances granite countertops, awesome backsplash, breakfast bar. Recessed lighting throughout.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
213 BARRINGER DR
213 Barringer Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1799 sqft
Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
575 sqft
Train 3 blocks away - Commuters Delight 11 th floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo that features : Kitchen and Open floor plan that has a LivingRoom/Dining Room combo with a genorous size area . Terrace with views . Enjoy the out door pool in the Summer.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
Last updated January 1
1 Unit Available
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE
587 Brittany Circle, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2211 sqft
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton
Last updated July 13
$
16 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 13
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,930
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated July 13
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated July 13
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,258
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Last updated July 13
$
7 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
561 SANDERLING CT
561 Sanderling Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1090 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2bed/1bath townhouse style, luxury/style within this gated community. Open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, premium appliances, marble tiled bath, glass block wall, custom window treatments.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.
