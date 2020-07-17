50 SWEETFERN COURT

Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom lower level condo available for July 1st or when Certificate of Occupancy can be obtained. Wood laminate floor, galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, separate laundry room, good sized bedrooms and plenty of closet space. This VERY CLEAN unit is now vacant and quick move in IS possible. Located in the active community of Kings Grant with bike path, wooded areas, tennis courts, pool and lake for activities. Pets are welcomed under approval from landlord and the requirements of Evesham Twp and Kings Grant Association. Access to additional amenities are available if tenant chooses to pay the rec fee. Fishing at the lake is for all, boaters must be residents and file with the association for access. Showings granted for applicants who provide current background screening report, current bank statement, 2 most recent pay stubs and copy of driver's license to PoconosToShore@gmail.com. This unit is not approved for any government programs. Inquire for more information. No application will be considered without the proper documention mentioned.