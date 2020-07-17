All apartments in Burlington County
Find more places like 50 SWEETFERN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington County, NJ
/
50 SWEETFERN COURT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

50 SWEETFERN COURT

50 Sweetfern Court · (856) 589-4848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

50 Sweetfern Court, Burlington County, NJ 08053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Updated 2 bedroom lower level condo available for July 1st or when Certificate of Occupancy can be obtained. Wood laminate floor, galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, separate laundry room, good sized bedrooms and plenty of closet space. This VERY CLEAN unit is now vacant and quick move in IS possible. Located in the active community of Kings Grant with bike path, wooded areas, tennis courts, pool and lake for activities. Pets are welcomed under approval from landlord and the requirements of Evesham Twp and Kings Grant Association. Access to additional amenities are available if tenant chooses to pay the rec fee. Fishing at the lake is for all, boaters must be residents and file with the association for access. Showings granted for applicants who provide current background screening report, current bank statement, 2 most recent pay stubs and copy of driver's license to PoconosToShore@gmail.com. This unit is not approved for any government programs. Inquire for more information. No application will be considered without the proper documention mentioned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 SWEETFERN COURT have any available units?
50 SWEETFERN COURT has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 SWEETFERN COURT have?
Some of 50 SWEETFERN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 SWEETFERN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
50 SWEETFERN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 SWEETFERN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 SWEETFERN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 50 SWEETFERN COURT offer parking?
No, 50 SWEETFERN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 50 SWEETFERN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 SWEETFERN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 SWEETFERN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 50 SWEETFERN COURT has a pool.
Does 50 SWEETFERN COURT have accessible units?
No, 50 SWEETFERN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 50 SWEETFERN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 SWEETFERN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 SWEETFERN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 SWEETFERN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 50 SWEETFERN COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Apartments
601 Park St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr
Marlton, NJ 08053
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St
Marlton, NJ 08053
Whitehall Apartments
760 Eayrestown Rd
Burlington, NJ 08048
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd
Marlton, NJ 08053
Village Square
100 First Montgomery Drive
Burlington County, NJ 08060
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd
Marlton, NJ 08053

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJDoylestown, PABrowns Mills, NJFeasterville, PABordentown, NJCroydon, PABristol, PABurlington, NJ
Palmyra, NJStratford, NJRamblewood, NJRunnemede, NJCollingswood, NJAudubon, NJKingston Estates, NJEllisburg, NJBlackwood, NJEchelon, NJMerchantville, NJClementon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity