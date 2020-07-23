/
burlington county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
112 Apartments for rent in Burlington County, NJ📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
10 Units Available
Orchard Park
1020 Woodlane Rd, Beverly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
Recently renovated units with large balconies and spacious closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Close to Neshaminy State Park for a quick nature getaway. Close to I-295.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
8 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,612
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
2 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
12 Units Available
Village Square
100 First Montgomery Drive, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
800 sqft
Village Square Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NJ. Our community is offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
8 Units Available
Whitehall Apartments
760 Eayrestown Rd, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
117 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
12 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
9 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,440
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
14 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1301 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1298 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
20 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,462
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1322 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
17 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1075 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
36 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Haynes Run Apartments
1203 Haynes Run, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Haynes Run Apartments, a lovely garden apartment community that is nestled amid 22 acres of natural wooded surroundings. Recently acquired in May 2015 by Friedman Realty Group, Inc.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
955 sqft
Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Terrace
30 E Rudderow Ave, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Terrace Apartments, an extraordinary garden-style apartment community nestled in Maple Shade, NJ. This community offers deluxe floor plans with upgraded kitchens as well as standard floor plans to suite any need.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
6 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1163 sqft
125 E Main Street 3025 Available 09/28/20 Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
957 sqft
A Mount Laurel sanctuary, just off Larchmont Boulevard. Spacious apartments in a friendly neighborhood with easy access to great dining and shopping. Minutes from Route 38 and I-295.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Burlington County area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Philadelphia, Toms River, Levittown, Trenton, and Lakewood have apartments for rent.
