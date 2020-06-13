/
171 Apartments for rent in Croydon, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
$850
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Croydon
Last updated June 11 at 06:58pm
2 Units Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
112 Laurel Street
112 Laurel Street, Beverly, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
You will want to see this home for yourself. No expense was spared to complete this home renovation. The home has central air and off-street parking. Please email, call or text. Steve@HanbeckHomes.com 609-505-7180 See more details at www.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1058 Gray Ave
1058 Gray Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
1 B/R WITH DEN LARGE KITCHEN WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT NO SMOKING NO PETS MUST CALL FOR APPT. 215-244-1290
Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
913 Fairview Avenue
913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
307 HEADLEY STREET
307 Headley Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
This one bedroom, one bath apartment is now available. Located in quaint Bristol Borough with private entrance. Living space consists of living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, one nice sized bedroom and remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Croydon
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
44 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
16 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$940
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 11 at 06:46pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Roxburn Place CLOSED 03/24/2020
19 Roxburn Place, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhome in Willingboro! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Green St
203 Green Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Nice house with big size backyard - Nice house with big size backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE4022376)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Croydon, the median rent is $719 for a studio, $854 for a 1-bedroom, $1,031 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,290 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Croydon, check out our monthly Croydon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Croydon area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Croydon from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, Trenton, and Lansdale.
