camden county
141 Apartments for rent in Camden County, NJ📍
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
5 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
23 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1091 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
1 Unit Available
Parkside
Magnolia Park
1112 Magnolia Ave, Camden, NJ
Studio
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Park in Camden. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
17 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$1,010
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
964 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
8 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
8 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
7 Units Available
Fox Pointe
220A Dobbs Drive, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
847 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
9 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1218 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
29 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
5 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
19 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
1 Unit Available
Audubon Arms Apartments
277 S White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
990 sqft
Welcome home to Audubon Arms Apartments, a modern and charming mid-rise apartment building located in Audubon, NJ.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Camden County area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton have apartments for rent.
