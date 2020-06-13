/
bordentown
108 Apartments for rent in Bordentown, NJ
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
6 W CHURCH STREET
6 West Church Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1344 sqft
Spacious, sunny, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in heart of Bordentown City available for lease. Hardwood floors and charming details galore. Schedule today.
Results within 1 mile of Bordentown
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
960 sqft
Delight in enhanced living at Pointe Breeze Apartments. Set on wooded, park-like grounds, our one and two bedroom Bordentown, NJ, apartments offer peaceful living in an ideal location.
875 East Dr #MCR Burlington County
875 East Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
820 sqft
Great Investment House For Sale! - Just Rehabbed! Beautiful and cottage look. Perfect to live in peace and happiness. Nearby schools include Peter Muschal School, Bordentown Reg Middle School and Bordentown Reg High School.
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .
206 Lyons Lane
206 Lyons Lane, Fieldsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Bordentown New Jersey - Property Id: 119678 1 Bedroom on 1st Floor, includes gas, electric, and water, offstreet parking, Washer Dryer. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Bordentown
Verified
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,160
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,130
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.
Verified
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
1202 Deutz Avenue
1202 Deutz Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Hamilton School district - Hamilton school district No Pets Allowed (RLNE3537581)
810 Atlantic Avenue
810 Atlantic Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Hamilton School - (RLNE2754007)
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
South Trenton
533 2nd St
533 2nd Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
533 2nd St Available 07/01/20 Cozy Home for you! *Showings Beginning 7.01.2020 - Walk into a home that invites you in. 4 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
39 Amboy Ave
39 Amboy Avenue, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Spacious townhouse near public transportation - Property Id: 287794 This lovely 3-bedroom 1 bath home makes a perfect starter home! New Carper and freshly painted.
Chambersburg
417 Beatty St
417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
417 Beatty St Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!!
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.
Greenwood and Hamilton
547 HAMILTON AVENUE
547 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 HAMILTON AVENUE in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 FRANCIS AVENUE
26 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 bedroom semi in Hamilton Township with living room and dining room. Oil furnace is only 10 years old. Tenant pays electric, gas. water, and sewer . Renter's insurance required.
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bordentown, the median rent is $1,015 for a studio, $1,205 for a 1-bedroom, $1,455 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,821 for a 3-bedroom.
Some of the colleges located in the Bordentown area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bordentown from include Philadelphia, New Brunswick, Toms River, Levittown, and Trenton.
