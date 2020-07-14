All apartments in Ramblewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

Stirling Court

113 Hastings Way · (856) 345-2956
Location

113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ 08054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102B · Avail. Aug 31

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stirling Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $250 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, sewer: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stirling Court have any available units?
Stirling Court has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Stirling Court have?
Some of Stirling Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stirling Court currently offering any rent specials?
Stirling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stirling Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Stirling Court is pet friendly.
Does Stirling Court offer parking?
Yes, Stirling Court offers parking.
Does Stirling Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stirling Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stirling Court have a pool?
No, Stirling Court does not have a pool.
Does Stirling Court have accessible units?
No, Stirling Court does not have accessible units.
Does Stirling Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stirling Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Stirling Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stirling Court has units with air conditioning.
