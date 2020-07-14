Stirling Court

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $250 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, sewer: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.