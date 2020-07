Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction accessible elevator pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse coffee bar fire pit internet access lobby volleyball court yoga

Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail tempting dining and shopping possibilities. Experience luxurious one and two bedroom residences, some with lofts, two and one-half baths, and Private and Gated Parking Garage Spaces. Whatever you're looking for you'll find it here. Modern comforts, both large and small. Just the place to get away from it all and have it all. Barclay Chase offers the chance to make the exceptional your own!



(RLNE3845324)