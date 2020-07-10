All apartments in Marlton
Find more places like Villager at Barton Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlton, NJ
/
Villager at Barton Run
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Villager at Barton Run

300 Barton Run Blvd · (856) 406-2269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marlton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ 08053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 332B · Avail. Sep 9

$1,321

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 438A · Avail. Aug 28

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 422B · Avail. Aug 29

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 468B · Avail. Sep 16

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 340B · Avail. Aug 12

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villager at Barton Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design. Our spacious private entry apartments feature bright kitchens with breakfast bars, faux-granite countertops and white cabinetry, plus ceramic bathrooms, personal washers/dyers, and an abundance of closet space. Spend summers relaxing with a book on your private balcony or simply enjoy a quiet stroll around the grounds with your dog.

Nestled in a peaceful wooded setting, the Villager is just a brief commute to major employers like Lockheed Martin, Virtua Marlton Hospital, and NFI Industries. You’ll enjoy ideal access to the NJ Turnpike, I-295, and routes 70, 38 and 73, in Marlton, NJ, which was recently voted a 2018 Top Town. Within minutes you’ll find Main St Marlton, including dining options like Marlton Tavern and Redstone, plus HomeGoods, Barnes and Noble, and Whole Foods for all your shopping needs.

Come see why our

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1-1.5 months rent
Move-in Fees: $50 Occupancy fee, $250 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $30/month per pet
Cats
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villager at Barton Run have any available units?
Villager at Barton Run has 7 units available starting at $1,321 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Marlton, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marlton Rent Report.
What amenities does Villager at Barton Run have?
Some of Villager at Barton Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villager at Barton Run currently offering any rent specials?
Villager at Barton Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villager at Barton Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Villager at Barton Run is pet friendly.
Does Villager at Barton Run offer parking?
Yes, Villager at Barton Run offers parking.
Does Villager at Barton Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villager at Barton Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villager at Barton Run have a pool?
No, Villager at Barton Run does not have a pool.
Does Villager at Barton Run have accessible units?
No, Villager at Barton Run does not have accessible units.
Does Villager at Barton Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villager at Barton Run has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Villager at Barton Run?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr
Marlton, NJ 08053
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir
Marlton, NJ 08053
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd
Marlton, NJ 08053
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl
Marlton, NJ 08053
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East
Marlton, NJ 08053
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East
Marlton, NJ 08003
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St
Marlton, NJ 08053

Similar Pages

Marlton 1 BedroomsMarlton 2 Bedrooms
Marlton Apartments with ParkingMarlton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marlton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PAHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity