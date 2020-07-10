Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking bbq/grill cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design. Our spacious private entry apartments feature bright kitchens with breakfast bars, faux-granite countertops and white cabinetry, plus ceramic bathrooms, personal washers/dyers, and an abundance of closet space. Spend summers relaxing with a book on your private balcony or simply enjoy a quiet stroll around the grounds with your dog.



Nestled in a peaceful wooded setting, the Villager is just a brief commute to major employers like Lockheed Martin, Virtua Marlton Hospital, and NFI Industries. You’ll enjoy ideal access to the NJ Turnpike, I-295, and routes 70, 38 and 73, in Marlton, NJ, which was recently voted a 2018 Top Town. Within minutes you’ll find Main St Marlton, including dining options like Marlton Tavern and Redstone, plus HomeGoods, Barnes and Noble, and Whole Foods for all your shopping needs.



