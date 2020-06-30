All apartments in Moorestown-Lenola
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Fox Meadow Apartments

100 Fox Meadow Dr · (856) 391-0595
Location

100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 017A · Avail. Aug 24

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 009A · Avail. Sep 21

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 025B · Avail. Aug 31

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 015D · Avail. Jul 27

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 005C · Avail. Jul 27

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 011B · Avail. Jul 27

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 010C · Avail. Jul 27

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Meadow Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
extra storage
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family. Another great reason to live at Washington Way apartments is that each apartment has its own balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful park like views.At Washington Way Apartments you can relax and enjoy our beautiful sparkling swimming pool, take a walk or jog on our private serene scenic nature trails. Our community enjoys hosting seasonal resident events for our residents with extended pool hours and DJ, food and raffles for a great way to meet your neighbors.At Washington Way Apartments consider our great location in Blackwood, NJ. Located in the top ten Washington Township School District, Your children enjoy a top rated education being one of the best school districts in the state. Our residents enjoy the conv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250
rent: 35
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Meadow Apartments have any available units?
Fox Meadow Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fox Meadow Apartments have?
Some of Fox Meadow Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Meadow Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Meadow Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Meadow Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Meadow Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fox Meadow Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fox Meadow Apartments offers parking.
Does Fox Meadow Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Meadow Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Meadow Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fox Meadow Apartments has a pool.
Does Fox Meadow Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fox Meadow Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Meadow Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Meadow Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Meadow Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fox Meadow Apartments has units with air conditioning.
