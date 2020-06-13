310 Apartments for rent in Ramblewood, NJ

/
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
912 sqft
A Mount Laurel sanctuary, just off Larchmont Boulevard. Spacious apartments in a friendly neighborhood with easy access to great dining and shopping. Minutes from Route 38 and I-295.
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
805 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
976 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER.
1405 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
1405 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1820 sqft
Welcome to this multilevel townhouse in the Eagle Point neighborhood. Cathedral ceilings makes this unit bright and open. This property is well maintained and has an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. The living room has a cozy fireplace.
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
202 WHARTON ROAD
202 Wharton Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1205 sqft
Beautifully COMPLETELY Upgraded - 2 bed / 1.5 bathroom for RENT in the extremely desirable Stonegate community. Entire unit has been freshly and neutrally painted.
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.
1514 WOODHOLLOW DR
1514 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 full bath. 2nd floor. Totally renovated. Open floor plan. Located near major highways. Plenty of shopping minutes away. Landlord looking at least a 2 year lease. No smoking no pets.Condo in mint condition.
702 OLIPHANT LN
702 Oliphant Lane, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1205 sqft
Welcome home!! Designer "wood" flooring on the First floor has newer wood laminate flooring AND Freshly painted with today's "in" colors. Second floor also newly painted and has new neutral carpet.
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4763 sqft
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .
11 E AZALEA LANE
11 East Azalea Lane, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
940 sqft
Available and ready for quick occupancy with very rarely available waterfront unit in Birchfield. The unit has water views from every room in the home including deck.
303 OSWEGO COURT
303 Oswego Court, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1693 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 story in highly desirable Stonegate development in Mount Laurel. Will be available 6/1/2020. Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord pays HOA and taxes.
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.
205 KINGS CROFT
205 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is.
25 S CHURCH ROAD
25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light.
1615 Woodhollow Dr
1615 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! This fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom totally renovated condo in Marlton, New Jersey is a must-see.
80 BIDDLE WAY
80 Biddle Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome available for rent! This home has been freshly painted, newer appliances, and updated flooring thorough out.
204 W ROUTE 38
204 Rt 38, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Unbelievable location!! Professional office space with lighted sign on a major highway and close to major shopping & 295 & the Turnpike. 2 available separate units.
200 W ROUTE 38
200 Rt 38, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Studio
$1,995
Great location. Incredible traffic count. Lighted signage. Building completely renovated in 2005. Separate entrance. Turn key operation for your business.
4 LEIGHTON DRIVE
4 Leighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Move right into this spacious town-home in the desirable Stonegate community featuring fresh paint, new flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached garage.
80 W BLUEBELL LANE
80 W Bluebell Ln, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1171 sqft
This second floor condo in the corner unit location of Birchfield community is perfectly situated in the cul de sac area that provides privacy and beautiful landscape.
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
