Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center e-payments internet access

Mount Laurel Crossing is located in the community of Larchmont, a lovely residential neighborhood of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. The community is conveniently situated with easy access to the major highways of I-295 and The New Jersey Turnpike. Fine dining, exclusive shopping hubs and many entertainment opportunities are all within minutes.Apartments in Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054Welcome To New JerseyMount Laurel is a beautiful and inviting suburb of the Philadelphia community nestled in the rolling green hills of New Jersey. Here you will find all the conveniences of life in the big city combined with a laid back style that is welcoming and comforting. More than 40,000 people make their home in this city situated along the side of the New Jersey Turnpike. The plentiful opportunities for employment and recreation make this a great place to live.Things to Do Near Mt. Laurel, NJ ApartmentsNew Jersey is called the Garden State for an excellent reason. Though most people associate the state with concrete and highways, the beautiful fertile terrain and small family farms characterize the vast majority of the area, and there is a substantial amount of food grown locally. On the very edge of the Philadelphia metropolis, Mount Laurel has the best of both worlds. If you want to try all the exciting entertainment possibilities and career options that come with of America's great cities, it is only a short car ride away. There are also buses that come and go from Mount Laurel to Philadelphia on a frequent schedule. But if you prefer the healthy air of the countryside, then you only have to turn east and head into the woods. People are often surprised by how lushly forested New Jersey can be. The endless, trackless forests of the Pine Barrens lie just over the hill from Mount Laurel, and the chances that it offers for hiking, hunting, fishing, and exploring cannot be counted. Nature lovers with a job in the city will find this area to be a delightful balance.Apartments in Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054Mount Laurel is a great place to live, with well maintained apartments available for reasonable prices. Affordable housing is something of a Mount Laurel tradition. The township famously lead the way in providing equitable residential options for people across the entire economic spectrum, and the Mount Laurel Decision of 1975 is still the basis for many of New Jersey's housing laws. Residents with families will especially find much to like about this township. The educational system in New Jersey is one of the best in the nation, and Mount Laurel is no exception. The clean and pleasant country atmosphere combined with the exceptional education makes this the perfect place for children to grow up. Best of all, the town has a friendly and open air that is difficult to describe. Mount Laurel is an open minded and accepting place, and you will find much to love about this little town.