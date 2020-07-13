All apartments in Moorestown-Lenola
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

Mount Laurel Crossing

Open Now until 5:30pm
1 Larchmont Pl · (609) 256-6186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Security Deposit
Rent Special
Holding Deposit --- $250 security deposit with approval
Location

1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1516 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 2607 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 2107 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,843

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 1317 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,853

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,853

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1014 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Unit 1502 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mount Laurel Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
internet access
Mount Laurel Crossing is located in the community of Larchmont, a lovely residential neighborhood of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. The community is conveniently situated with easy access to the major highways of I-295 and The New Jersey Turnpike. Fine dining, exclusive shopping hubs and many entertainment opportunities are all within minutes.Apartments in Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054Welcome To New JerseyMount Laurel is a beautiful and inviting suburb of the Philadelphia community nestled in the rolling green hills of New Jersey. Here you will find all the conveniences of life in the big city combined with a laid back style that is welcoming and comforting. More than 40,000 people make their home in this city situated along the side of the New Jersey Turnpike. The plentiful opportunities for employment and recreation make this a great place to live.Things to Do Near Mt. Laurel, NJ ApartmentsNew Jersey is called the Garden State for an excellent reason. Though most people associate the state with concrete and highways, the beautiful fertile terrain and small family farms characterize the vast majority of the area, and there is a substantial amount of food grown locally. On the very edge of the Philadelphia metropolis, Mount Laurel has the best of both worlds. If you want to try all the exciting entertainment possibilities and career options that come with of America's great cities, it is only a short car ride away. There are also buses that come and go from Mount Laurel to Philadelphia on a frequent schedule. But if you prefer the healthy air of the countryside, then you only have to turn east and head into the woods. People are often surprised by how lushly forested New Jersey can be. The endless, trackless forests of the Pine Barrens lie just over the hill from Mount Laurel, and the chances that it offers for hiking, hunting, fishing, and exploring cannot be counted. Nature lovers with a job in the city will find this area to be a delightful balance.Apartments in Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054Mount Laurel is a great place to live, with well maintained apartments available for reasonable prices. Affordable housing is something of a Mount Laurel tradition. The township famously lead the way in providing equitable residential options for people across the entire economic spectrum, and the Mount Laurel Decision of 1975 is still the basis for many of New Jersey's housing laws. Residents with families will especially find much to like about this township. The educational system in New Jersey is one of the best in the nation, and Mount Laurel is no exception. The clean and pleasant country atmosphere combined with the exceptional education makes this the perfect place for children to grow up. Best of all, the town has a friendly and open air that is difficult to describe. Mount Laurel is an open minded and accepting place, and you will find much to love about this little town.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Detached Garage: $175/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $175/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mount Laurel Crossing have any available units?
Mount Laurel Crossing has 17 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mount Laurel Crossing have?
Some of Mount Laurel Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mount Laurel Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Mount Laurel Crossing is offering the following rent specials: Security Deposit
Is Mount Laurel Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Mount Laurel Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Mount Laurel Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Mount Laurel Crossing offers parking.
Does Mount Laurel Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mount Laurel Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mount Laurel Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Mount Laurel Crossing has a pool.
Does Mount Laurel Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Mount Laurel Crossing has accessible units.
Does Mount Laurel Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mount Laurel Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Mount Laurel Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mount Laurel Crossing has units with air conditioning.
