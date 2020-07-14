Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1203 Haynes Run, Burlington County, NJ 08055
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1003 · Avail. Sep 29
$1,345
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 0201 · Avail. Sep 30
$1,565
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haynes Run Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome home to the Haynes Run Apartments, a lovely garden apartment community that is nestled amid 22 acres of natural wooded surroundings. Recently acquired in May 2015 by Friedman Realty Group, Inc. many exciting renovations have already been completed! Beautiful landscaping has been installed to create a relaxing park-like atmosphere. A new playground has been added which will allow for hours of fun! For the four-legged members of your family, a bark park is available so they can enjoy some much needed off-leash time! Enjoy cooking in your upgraded apartment which features a spacious well-appointed kitchen that includes a gas stove, dishwasher, faux-granite countertops, new flooring and new cabinetry. Select bathrooms are also being enhanced with designer touches that include updated flooring, ceramic tile and decorative fixtures. All homes feature private entryways, custom interior paint colors and individually controlled central air conditioning and gas heat. For your comfort and
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month up to 1.5 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: We Now Accept ALL Dog Breeds. Additional Insurance is required for select breeds. Call the Management Office for more information.
Dogs
rent: $30 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Haynes Run Apartments have any available units?
Haynes Run Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Haynes Run Apartments have?
Some of Haynes Run Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haynes Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Haynes Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haynes Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Haynes Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Haynes Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Haynes Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Haynes Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haynes Run Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haynes Run Apartments have a pool?
No, Haynes Run Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Haynes Run Apartments have accessible units?
No, Haynes Run Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Haynes Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haynes Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Haynes Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haynes Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.