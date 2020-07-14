Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated furnished bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome home to the Haynes Run Apartments, a lovely garden apartment community that is nestled amid 22 acres of natural wooded surroundings. Recently acquired in May 2015 by Friedman Realty Group, Inc. many exciting renovations have already been completed! Beautiful landscaping has been installed to create a relaxing park-like atmosphere. A new playground has been added which will allow for hours of fun! For the four-legged members of your family, a bark park is available so they can enjoy some much needed off-leash time! Enjoy cooking in your upgraded apartment which features a spacious well-appointed kitchen that includes a gas stove, dishwasher, faux-granite countertops, new flooring and new cabinetry. Select bathrooms are also being enhanced with designer touches that include updated flooring, ceramic tile and decorative fixtures. All homes feature private entryways, custom interior paint colors and individually controlled central air conditioning and gas heat. For your comfort and