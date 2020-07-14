Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard

Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area. We offer spacious floor plans of one and two bedroom rental homes to choose from to find your perfect home with flexible lease terms. Select apartments offer a private entrance, upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, and premium cabinets. Select apartments offer a patio.We've gone green! Whitehall Apartments upgraded to high efficiency equipment and insulation. Heat and Hot water is included in your rent. Your energy bills in the summer will be dramatically less than other communities in the area. Not only will you enjoy lower rent, you will appreciate the much lower cost to live here.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent. At Whitehall Apartment homes for rent you can relax and enjoy our beautiful sparkling swimming pool, playground and picnic area.