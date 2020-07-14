All apartments in Burlington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Whitehall Apartments

760 Eayrestown Rd · (609) 316-4912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SUMMER SAVINGS! Move in by 7.15.20 and receive $250 off move-in cost plus a free accent wall. Call for details. Hurry! Limited Availability.
Location

760 Eayrestown Rd, Burlington, NJ 08048

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 09 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 03 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 01 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 01 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whitehall Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area. We offer spacious floor plans of one and two bedroom rental homes to choose from to find your perfect home with flexible lease terms. Select apartments offer a private entrance, upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, and premium cabinets. Select apartments offer a patio.We've gone green! Whitehall Apartments upgraded to high efficiency equipment and insulation. Heat and Hot water is included in your rent. Your energy bills in the summer will be dramatically less than other communities in the area. Not only will you enjoy lower rent, you will appreciate the much lower cost to live here.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent. At Whitehall Apartment homes for rent you can relax and enjoy our beautiful sparkling swimming pool, playground and picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
Dogs
rent: $35
restrictions: Dogs and Cats allowed. 30lb weight limit and one pet max. Restricted breeds, Pitbull, Doberman, Rottweiler.
Cats
rent: $25
restrictions: Dogs and Cats allowed. 30lb weight limit and one pet max.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whitehall Apartments have any available units?
Whitehall Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Whitehall Apartments have?
Some of Whitehall Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whitehall Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Whitehall Apartments is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SAVINGS! Move in by 7.15.20 and receive $250 off move-in cost plus a free accent wall. Call for details. Hurry! Limited Availability.
Is Whitehall Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Whitehall Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Whitehall Apartments offer parking?
No, Whitehall Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Whitehall Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whitehall Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whitehall Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Whitehall Apartments has a pool.
Does Whitehall Apartments have accessible units?
No, Whitehall Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Whitehall Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whitehall Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Whitehall Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whitehall Apartments has units with air conditioning.
